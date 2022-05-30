Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu's Avadi Police Commissionerate on Monday arrested YouTuber S Karthick Gopinath on the charge that he collected funds for renovating a temple in Perambalur district.

The arrest was made under a complaint filed by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department Executive Officer who alleged that he had cheated devotees and collected more than Rs 50 lakh through a fundraiser site for renovating statues in Arulmigu Madhura Kaliamman temple in Siruvachur in Perambalur district.

Karthik Gopinath is Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) critic and friend of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Annamalai.

Annamalai has tweeted, "As usual DMK is resorting to intimidatory tactics when under pressure. The arrest of Karthik Gopinath on completely trumped charges is not only condemnable but also shows the level to which this Government will go to silence an uncomfortable voice."

Annamalai said he has spoken to his father some time back and had assured him that TN BJP will stand behind Gopinath and provide him legal support. (ANI)

