Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 18 (ANI): Telangana Governor and Lt Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Monday resigned from her post.

There is speculation that she may contest the Lok Sabha poll from South Chennai or a constituency in South Tamil Nadu

Soundararajan was sworn in as Telangana Governor in November 2019 and was later given additional charge as Lt Governor of Puducherry.

She was earlier a spokesperson of Tamil Nadu BJP from 2007 to 2010. She has held several organisational responsibilities in the party. (ANI)

