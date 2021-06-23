Tanjore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu's Tanjore police on Tuesday conducted with full police honours incuding a 21 Gun Salute, the last rites of detective sniffer dog Rajarajan, who died a day before after putting in a decade of service.

[{6fdb3581-0ba9-46e3-bae8-b340aa8420f2:intradmin/dsfdkjsgfds.PNG}]

Rajarajan, a Doberman who had helped to cracked many crimes had fallen sick on June 8 and passed away on Monday night.

"Rajarajan sniffer dog has done a great job in clearing up various cases including murder and robbery in the Tanjore district. The body of the deceased Rajarajan was placed in the office premises of the Detective Branch and led by Subhash Chandra Bose (Deputy Superintendent of Police) the police paid their last respects with 21 bullets fire," said an official statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)