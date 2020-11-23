New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday said that former chief minister Tarun Gogoi was "the most popular leader" of Assam and one of his dearest friends from the state.

In a letter addressed to Gogoi's wife, Dolly Gogoi, Singh said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely passing away of the former chief minister.

"He was one of my dearest friends from the state of Assam. Tarun Gogoiji was the most popular leader from Assam who served six terms as a Member of Parliament and led the party to a record three consecutive electoral victories in Assam as Chief Minister. With his hard work, pleasant nature and popularity he became one of the tallest leaders of the state, who led the Congress Party in Assam for a long time," Manmohan Singh said.

The former prime minister said Assam has lost a very good leader who always worked for the betterment of the poor and downtrodden people of the society.

"My wife joins me to convey to you and other members of your family our heartfelt condolences on this bereavement. We pray to the Almighty to give all of you the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude," Singh said.

Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday. He was 84.

Gogoi, whose health condition started deteriorating last Monday, had tested positive for COVID-19 in August.

The veteran Congress leader was on ventilation after suffering a multi-organ failure. (ANI)

