Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 20 (ANI): Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) has delivered the 250th fuselage for the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter from its state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad.

The company said that these fuselages are manufactured for customers around the world, including the US. Army, and most recently, the six are on order with the Indian Army.

Also Read | MPs Suspended From House: Opposition MPs To Hold Protest Against Suspension at Jantar Mantar on December 22, March Towards Parliament.

"This milestone reflects TBAL's continuous dedication to bolstering India's defence capabilities and advancing the nation's indigenous manufacturing prowess," the company said.

"The joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) employs over900 engineers and technicians, leveraging cutting-edge robotics, automation, and advancedaerospace concepts in its manufacturing processes," it added.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Fielding Strong Candidate from Varanasi Against PM Narendra Modi Discussed at INDIA Bloc Meet, Say Sources.

TBAL's 14,000 sqm facility serves as a global sole source supplier for Apache fuselages, withover 90 per cent of the parts used in the Apache aerostructure assemblies are manufactured in India through more than 100 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) suppliers, the statement said.

AH-64 Apache attack helicopter is capable of delivering a variety of weapons which include air-to-ground Hellfire missiles, 70 mm Hydra rockets and air-to-air Stinger missiles.

Apache also carries one 30 mm chain gun with 1200 rounds as part of the area weapon sub-system.

"To add to the lethality of the helicopter, it carries fire control radar, which has a 360° coverage and nose-mounted sensor suite for target acquisition and night vision systems," the Defence Ministry earlier in a release dated September 3, 2019, said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)