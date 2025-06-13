Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Air India's parent Tata Group will pay Rs one crore to the families of persons killed in the Ahmedabad plane crash, besides covering the medical expenses of those injured, the carrier's MD and CEO Campbell Wilson said on Friday.

In a message shared on the official handle of Air India on X, Campbell said that while everyone at Air India is devastated by this loss and grieves for those affected, the airline has moved 100 caregivers and 40 engineering staff to Ahmedabad.

"The technical team is now helping at the site and our caregivers are providing support to families," he said in the message, adding that many more caregivers are travelling to Ahmedabad to provide further support.

Air India has set up assistance centres at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi and London for the next of kin of the passengers and crew members, he added.

"These centres are facilitating their travel to Ahmedabad and providing them full support," he said.

He announced that the Tata Group, "our parent company, has announced that they will provide Rs one crore rupee, or approximately 85,000 British pounds, to the families of each person who lost their life and will cover the medical expenses of those injured".

Air India is deeply concerned for the well-being of the students of the medical hostel injured in the accident, Campbell noted.

"Air India is committed to providing full and unstinting assistance in these difficult times," he said after visiting the crash site this morning.

"This morning, I visited the crash site and was deeply moved by the scenes. I also met key stakeholders in the government and assured them that Air India is committed to full cooperation with those working on the ground and to the investigations.

"We know that the investigations will take time, but we will be fully transparent and will support the process for as long as it takes. Air India will continue to do everything it can to care for those affected by this tragedy and to uphold the trust placed in us," he said.

