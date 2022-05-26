Jalpaiguri (WB), May 26 (PTI) Tata Tea's north India arm Amalgamated Plantations Private Limited (AAPL) will provide e-learning facilities to the children of the workers of its gardens located in the Dooars region in West Bengal free of cost, company official said on Thursday.

APPL managing director Vikram Singh Gulia inaugurating a pilot project at Damdim and Neora gardens here said that children of classes four to 12 will be provided e-learning facilities which will be later extended to the remaining 36 gardens of the company.

He said upon getting such training, the children will be able to secure good jobs in the market.

APPL trustee Amitava Sen said that this facility will open the doors for accessing better job opportunities in future.

