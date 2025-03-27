Guwahati, Mar 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday alleged that an SIT, inquiring into links between Pakistan's Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his partners in India, has found that an individual working in this country received salary from Pakistan for three years.

Amid controversy over the alleged ISI links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife Elizabeth Colburn, the Assam Police last month lodged an FIR and formed the special investigation team (SIT) to probe into Sheikh's social media comments on India's internal affairs.

Sheikh, an advisor of the Pakistan Planning Commission and a former colleague of Colburn, was charged under various sections of the BNS and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Asked about the progress of the investigation, Sarma said at a press conference here that the SIT has found in the last two months 'irrefutable documents which clearly establish that an individual received payment from Pakistan'.

"She/he was working in India but was receiving salary from the neighbouring country for a good three years,' he said.

The Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh constituted the SIT in February to investigate the case against Sheikh.

