Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that the TDP is a political party with a national outlook and has created history in national politics.

After administering the oath to the legal cell of the TDP, Naidu said that the TDP is the only regional outfit that had once played the major role of Opposition party status in Parliament and was a partner in bringing in several reforms in the country. Observing that the legal cell plays a crucial role in the functioning of the party, Naidu said that advocates played a key role in the struggle for Independence too.

Democracy stands aloft only on the four pillars, Legislature, Executive, Media and Judiciary, the TDP national president observed and felt that the judiciary has the highest powers to correct any of the other three wings. Maintaining that it is the TDP which encouraged advocates in politics, he said the party had fielded 125 graduates, 20 doctors, and eight engineers besides 47 advocates, said a party release.

"Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, who earlier worked for the legal cell of the TDP is now elevated as a member of the Rajya Sabha, Naidu stated that he never felt that the police system in the State will face such a situation. It is this very police force that successfully suppressed rowdyism and factionalism in the State," Naidu remarked.

He said that during the TDP regime, certain taintless police officers were given key postings to run the administration, Naidu expressed serious concern that the situation in the State is totally different as corrupt police officers are being given plum posts now. This is because the power is handed over to a hardcore criminal, it added.

The accused in the murder case of Y S Vivekananda Reddy are reported to have already lost their lives while Dastagiri, who turned as an approver in the case is feeling a threat to his life now, Naidu said. He observed that the credit for lodging cases against the CBI, which is investigating the Viveka murder case, goes to this very government, the party statement read.

The people in the State should realise these facts, he felt and noted that if such a person assumes the chair of the Chief Minister, the fate of the state can easily be understood. It is for the first time in the history of the country that a member of Parliament (MP) is harassed in police custody and the police even threatened that same MP that he would be finished in custody, Chandrababu maintained.

"Though that MP does not belong to our party we stood by him and the present situation in the State is so bad that an MP can not enter his home State," Naidu remarked. He felt an immediate need to put an end to this kind of atrocious rule and called upon the advocates to play a major role in this.

"Just because the news item on gold smuggling is forwarded on social media, the resident of Tadepalli palace got angry and a fake case has been registered against the person concerned he has been taken into custody, the former chief minister said and asked whether there are no fundamental rights in the State." Why the TDP Media Coordinator, Mr Narendra has been arrested," he asked and said that Narendra was subjected to torture in custody.

"We have the list of those involved in this and the officers who violated the norms will have to face serious consequences in future," Naidu stated. "What would have been the future of Hyderabad city had his successors blocked the development," he asked and pointed out that none other than the Prime Minister himself had laid the foundation for Amaravathi. (ANI)

