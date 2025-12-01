New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Monday urged the Opposition to ensure a productive Winter Session of Parliament, saying stalling proceedings would not give them a greater voice. While urging the Opposition, the TDP leader also highlighted efforts to make the voter verification process more transparent.

"We want this session to be productive. We have seen in the last session how they wasted the Parliament's time. I hope some sense must have prevailed in the Opposition's minds after the results in Bihar... All the BLOs are being trained (for SIR), and all the parties are being invited at the booth level to come and verify the voter list. How much more transparent can it get?... The problem with a few parties in the opposition is that they think stalling the Parliament will give them more voice rather than actually sitting in the Parliament and participating in debates..." he said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Working at Reputed Firm in Goregaon Claims Female Boss Touches Him When Reviewing His Files, Alleges ‘Bad Touch’; His Reddit Post Goes Viral.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharply criticised the Central government over the ongoing winter session of parliament, accusing it of avoiding all meaningful discussion in the House. She questioned how Parliament was expected to function if the government refused to engage on even a single issue raised by the Opposition.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress MP said, "The government does not want to have a discussion on anything. Then how will the House run? They should listen to at least one thing that we ask. If not on SIR, then the election reforms or any other related issue can be discussed. How will the House run if they don't discuss anything?"

Also Read | Cyclone Ditwah Update: Red Alert Issued in Chennai, Tiruvallur As Deep Depression Moves Close to Coast (Watch Video).

Priyanka Gandhi also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments advising everyone to "enjoy the weather."

"The PM also asked everyone to enjoy the weather. Which weather are Delhites supposed to enjoy? He should peek outside a little and see what all is happening in the country," she said, referencing worsening pollution in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Lower House of the Parliament, the Lok Sabha, was adjourned for the day on Monday, and will meet on Tuesday (December 2), 11 AM.

The first day of the winter session of Parliament saw repeated sloganeering, with the ruling party alleging that the Opposition MPs are not letting the house function. Between 11 AM to 2 PM, the house saw 3 total adjournments, and legislative business of just around 50 minutes took place.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 bill on the floor of the house for consideration and passing.

"The Central government amended the Central Goods and Services Act of 2017, particularly section 121 to 134 of the finance Act 2025. This was passed by Parliament and enacted in 2024. These changes also came into effect on October 2025 after more than half of the states updated their GST. But unfortunately Manipur GST could not happen in time as the state assembly was in a suspended mode," the Union Finance Minister said on the floor amid repeated sloganeering.

Meanwhile, MP Krishna Prasant Tenneti, sitting on the Speaker's chair, urged the Opposition MPs to maintain decorum and get back to their seats, where they can be heard properly.

"Please be seated. Kindly go back to your seats, let the proceedings go on, I will listen to you but not like this. Kindly go back to your seats, so I can hear you, now I cannot hear you. If 20-40 people speak together then I cannot hear you," MP Krishna Prasant Tenneti said while sitting at the Speaker's chair.

Even after repeated requests, the sloganeering continued, prompting the chair to adjourn the house. "Do you want to be heard or not? If you don't want to be heard, the House is adjourned till Tuesday, December 2 at 11 AM," the MP added.

Earlier, multiple Opposition leaders raised the slogan of "vote chor, gaddi chod" in the House, while also demanding a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country.

The same slogans continued throughout the day. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025 and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The bill was introduced in the House via a voice vote. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)