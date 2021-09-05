Srinagar, Sep 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday described the teaching community as the torchbearers who carry the human values forward and play the role of the most important members of developmental journey.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, he inaugurated a two-day workshop on the implementation of New Education Policy-2020 and held interactions with Education Reforms Committees constituted at UT, divisional and district levels.

Also Read | JPSC Combined Civil Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards at jpsc.gov.in.

Sinha launched multiple key initiatives for school education on the occasion including the inauguration of six Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and 20 other infrastructure projects related to various educational institutions in the UT.

Highlighting the immense role of educators and teachers in the post-pandemic era in his address, Sinha said, "Teachers are the most important members of our developmental journey."

Also Read | 190 Stranded Pakistani Citizens, Who Were Stuck in India Following Closure of Border, Return Home Via Attari-Wagah Border Crossing, Say Officials.

"They are shaping young minds and inspiring them to be leaders of tomorrow. The reforms that we have initiated through NEP-2020 will ensure that our teachers play a major role in economic development of Jammu Kashmir," he said.

Describing the teaching community as the torchbearers who carry the human values forward generation after generation, the Lt Governor observed that teachers are behind the seeds of consciousness that sprout in any country.

Acknowledging the hard work and dedication of teachers from the UT, he felicitated nine outstanding teachers with the Best Teacher Award.

Remembering the great educationist and former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, the Lt Governor recalled his views about the role of education.

Sinha noted that Radhakrishnan firmly believed the aim of every effective education system should be the balanced development of any individual and to kindle in them the flame of knowledge and wisdom.

The Lt Governor said with the inauguration of the workshop on the implementation of the New Education Policy-2020, an online process is being started for suggestions and comments from people which will become the basis for taking major decisions in this direction in the coming days.

The Lt Governor also said the Education Reforms Committees will play a significant role in giving impetus to the realisation of a new and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

"The present reform process strikes a beautiful balance between 'Science' and 'Sanskar'. The policy addresses the existing gaps, disparities and clearly defines the role of teachers for technological advancement to create future minds," he added.

The Lt Governor directed the education department to start a programme for identifying and felicitating 100 students from each district who are doing notable works in the field of innovation.

The Lt Governor expressed happiness on the continuous efforts being made to bridge gender gap and to control the dropout rate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)