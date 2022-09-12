New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Metro services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni stations on the Yellow Line due to a "technical issue" in a train, official sources said on Monday.

Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

Also Read | Lucknow CA Ashish Verma Collects Several Gifts Presented to PM Narendra Modi.

"Yellow Line Update Services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni. Service is available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli. Normal services on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted around 7 am to alert commuters.

About 20 minutes before that, it had tweeted that there was a "delay in services" between Ghitorni and Sultanpur.

Also Read | WhatsApp To Soon Add New Camera Shortcut for iPhone Users.

"There is some technical issue in a train on that segment, but it is being sorted," an official source said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)