Amaravati, May 9 (PTI) A software professional shot his lover to death before killing himself in SPS Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday as the woman's parents refused to get them married, police said.

The lovers belonged to the same community and hailed from Tatiparti village under Podalakuru in SPS Nellore district.

M Suresh Reddy (30) and P Kavya (26), both software professionals, were in a relationship. He was posted in Bengaluru and she was working in Pune but, for the past few months, both have been working from home, Atmakuru Deputy Superintendent of Police K Venkateswara Rao said over phone.

Both their families were into farming but Kavya's parents refused to marry their daughter off because of debt.

"This probably irked Suresh Reddy and he brought a country-made pistol to the village. He first fired two shots at Kavya, one of which hit her on the forehead. She succumbed while being shifted to hospital," the DSP said.

After shooting his lover, the man ran some distance, jumped a wall and shot himself. He died on the spot, the officer added.

"We have registered a case and taken up investigation to unravel more facts," the DSP said.

