New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line were affected on Sunday due to a technical failure reported from a train heading towards Noida from Patel Nagar, DMRC officials said.

"Train services on the Blue Line were regulated from 2.05 pm to 3.15 pm due to a technical snag in a train as it moved from Patel Nagar station towards Noida," they said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said efforts were made to troubleshoot the technical issue at the Patel Nagar station and then again at the Karol Bagh station, which resulted into bunching of trains on the nearby section during this period.

"As troubleshooting was taking time, the affected train was finally withdrawn from the service in order to avoid delays. Thereafter, regular movement of trains was available on the entire Blue Line from 3.15 pm onwards," the officials said.

