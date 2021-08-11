New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Wednesday said technological advancements and their impact on election management is of "critical importance" for all stakeholders involved in the process.

He was speaking at Forum of the Election Management Bodies of SouthAsia (FEMBoSA), which was hosted as a webinar by Bhutan, an Election Commission (EC) spokesperson said in a statement.

The FEMBoSA grouping consists of countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka along with India.

India and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Chandra are the outgoing chair of FEMBoSA and the event saw the handing over this chairmanship to Bhutan.

The ceremonial chairmanship was handed over by the CEC to his Bhutan counterpart Dasho Sonam Topgay, and on his behalf, the Ambassador of Bhutan to India Maj Gen Vetsop Namgyel accepted the FEMBoSA logo at the EC headquarters in Niravachan Sadan here, the spokesperson said.

The CEC addressed the meet on the theme of "Use of Technology in Elections".

Chandra, the spokesperson said, mentioned that keeping pace with the rapid strides of technology, the EC has digitised many processes.

"Technology driven processes became all the more important in view of COVID-19 situation by helping minimise person-to-person contact. Technological advancements and its impact on election management is of critical importance for all of us," he said.

The CEC added that technology has been extensively used to make elections more participative, accessible and transparent.

He said the EC of India "looks forward to further strengthening its interaction with FEMBoSA election management bodies (EMBs) in promoting activities of the forum as per its objectives, and empowering fellow EMBs through sharing the skills and capacity building efforts."

The CEC said the deliberations held on Wednesday were "very purposeful, productive and participative."

Bhutanese CEC Topgay said during the event that he shall work with utmost devotion to carry forward FEMBoSA's objectives and enhancing capabilities of the election management bodies towards conducting free and fair elections, the spokesperson added.

Election commissioners Rajeev Kumar and A C Pandey were also present during the event.

