New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Technologists and scientists are the true architects of the 'New India' envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday.

Addressing scientists and staff members of Central Electronics Ltd (CEL) in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Singh termed the PSU under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) a premier institution for research and development of electronics in the country.

He recalled the achievement of the enterprise in developing solar cells indigenously for the first time in India, way back in 1977, when hardly anybody had heard about solar energy.

The contribution of CEL by providing varied electronics components and equipment to the armed forces and Indian Railways is indeed praiseworthy, the minister added.

"Technologists and scientists are the true architects of the New India envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Singh said.

The minister emphasised the need to spread awareness about the applications of work being done in the institute and also engage the stakeholders including industry, start-ups and agencies concerned in the public as well as the private sector.

During a brief presentation before the minister, the CMD of CEL Chetan Prakash Jain said the innovative Broken Rail Detection System BRDC, developed by the CEL, is undergoing field trials with DMRC and the outcome is satisfactory.

Showing keen interest in the system, the minister said once fully operational, it can be replicated by the Indian railways too.

Jain informed the minister that CEL has orders worth Rs 1,057 crore in hand and the production of an automatic weather observation system, to be used by airports, is in the last stage of completion.

"Production of Artificial Intelligence-based security and surveillance system for one of the gates and adjoining areas of Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya is nearing completion," a statement said.

On his maiden visit to the CEL after assuming charge as the Science and Technology minister, Singh inaugurated the e-office system of CEL as part of Digital India.

The minister visited different production units and monitoring centres in CEL premises by microwave electronics division, laser fence monitoring station, weather monitoring system and the solar photovoltaic unit, the statement added.

