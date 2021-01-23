Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Mumbra in Thane was rescued from a train in Jhansi in Madhya Pradesh by the joint efforts of the local crime branch and police from that state, an official said on Saturday.

Thane Crime Branch Unit I began a probe after a kidnapping case was filed in connection with the teen going missing on January 21, Senior Inspector Nitin Thackeray said.

"We found out she was traveling on Firozpur Express to Delhi, after which we alerted MP police as the train was approaching Jhansi around Friday night," he said.

A Jhansi railway police team under station in charge Sunil Kumar Singh managed to zero in on the girl in the train on Friday, and a Thane Crime Branch team has left for MP to unite her with her parents, he added.

Efforts are on to trace the man who befriended her on social media and tried to abduct her, Thackeray said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)