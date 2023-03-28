Bulandshahr (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was on Tuesday apprehended for allegedly killing her parents with an axe here, police said.

On March 15, Shabbir (45) and his wife Rihana (42) were found dead in their house in Farukhi Nagar Lal Darwaza Mohalla, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said.

During the investigation, the involvement of the teen girl in the double murder came to the fore and she was detained for questioning.

The SSP said that when the girl was interrogated, she said that she used to speak to boys, due to which her parents were unhappy and had also beaten her for this.

The teen decided to kill her parents and got 20 intoxicating tablets from a youth that she mixed in her parent's food. When they became unconscious, she attacked her parents with an axe till they died, he said.

The minor girl has been detained and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, Kumar said.

The weapon used in the commission of the crime has been recovered, he said, adding the youth who supplied the tablets to her has also been arrested and booked under the NDPS Act.

