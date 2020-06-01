India News | Teen Shot Dead in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Kota (Raj), Jun 1 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead by his cousin in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district after their families quarrelled over the use of a loudspeaker, police said on Monday.

According to them, the incident took place at Punniyakhedi village under the Kamkheda police station on Sunday evening.

Also Read | Cyclone Nisarga: Gujarat Braces for Cyclonic Storm, Deploys 10 NDRF Teams, Evacuates People Living in Low-Lying Areas.

Irked over the argument that took place on Saturday night, Kamlesh Lodha (21) rushed to their relatives' house with a country-made pistol and fired at his cousin Jugal Kishore Lodha, police said.

The bullet pierced the skull of the 15-year-old boy, killing him on the spot, Kamkheda SHO Madan Lal said. The accused fled from the spot and is yet to be nabbed, he added.

Also Read | Nisarga Cyclone | IMD Issues 'Red' Rain Alert For Mumbai, Thane: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 1, 2020.

On a complaint filed by the victim's family, police have lodged a case of murder against Kamlesh and six of his family members.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)