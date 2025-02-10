Wardha (Maharashtra), Feb 10 (PTI) A man allegedly killed a 17-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Wardha district after a dispute between them over an Instagram post, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday at Pimpalgaon village in Hinganghat area.

Also Read | Lottery, Online Gaming To Be Regulated? Report Says Modi Government Planning To Introduce New Law To Regulate Betting and Gambling Aka Satta Matka.

About a month back, the victim, Himanshu Chimney, and the accused, Manav Jumnake (21), put up an Instagram story inviting votes on it from social media users, an official from Hinganghat police station said without providing further details on the online post.

The victim got more votes than the accused and the two later had a dispute over it, he said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The victim and the accused met on Saturday to discuss the issue.

They had a verbal duel following which the accused man along with his friend allegedly attacked the teenager with a knife and killed him, the official said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and further investigation into the incident was on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)