Baghpat (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A teenage girl was allegedly raped and a video of the act was made at a village here, police said on Thursday.

Police have arrested five people in this connection and sent two teenagers to a juvenile home.

Also Read | Delhi: 36 Year Old Property Dealer Found Dead With Bullet Injury on Head in Chhatarpur.

The 15-year-old girl was called near her house on November 9 by two teenagers, both students of her school.

She was taken to a college, where she was raped, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

Also Read | Amarinder Singh Slams Punjab Govt Resolution Against Centre’s Proposed Move To Extend BSF Jurisdiction, Says ‘Don’t Politicise National Security Issues’.

While they were raping the girl, four others reached there, took photographs and made a video of the act, he said.

The four also tried to rape the girl but she managed to flee and reached a field where a farmer tried to rape her, police said.

The girl was later rescued by police.

While the two teenagers were accused of raping her, the other five were held for trying to outrage her modesty and make her obscene video.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)