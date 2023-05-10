Gautam Buddha Nagar, May 10: A 16-year-old boy died in Noida Sector 62 on Wednesday after he was allegedly shot at by a man. According to Noida Police, the deceased was identified as Tavis Yadav.

Police said Tavis was shot when he tried to stop a brawl between his maternal uncle and the accused. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Noida Businessman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances at Karauli Baba Ashram in Kanpur.

"Today at around 5 am, a boy named Tavis Yadav, age 16, resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar died during treatment due to bullet injury in the chest in Sector 62 Noida Fortis Hospital," said police. Noida Shocker: Man Murders Wife Allegedly for Talking to Another Man on Phone, Leaves Body in Locked Room and Flees.

The body was sent for postmortem. Police started an investigation. The accused Dharmendra is absconding and efforts were underway to arrest him.

