Dispur (Assam) [India], August 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday ordered the suspension of Darrang Superintendent of Police and two other police officials over alleged dereliction of duty in the case of unnatural death of a 13-year-old girl. He also ordered an SIT probe into the incident.

The Chief Minister gave the orders after his visit to the Dhekiajuli residence of the deceased, who was found hanging by the neck.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Delhi Police Deploy Measures To Prevent Kites, Drones, Other Objects Near Red Fort Area.

Accompanied by Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, the Chief Minister interacted with the relatives of the deceased and inquired about the allegations they had levelled against the Darrang police officials.

It was alleged that the police displayed extreme dereliction of duty in collecting of photographic and video graphic evidence of the incident.

Also Read | Haryana Horror: Man Suffocates His One-Year-Old Baby With Pillow in Faridabad.

It was also alleged that the Dhula Police Station Officer-in-charge had put pressure on the family members of the deceased to not file a written complaint on the unnatural death.

After the visit, the Chief Minister ordered the suspension of Darrang Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajmohan Ray, Additional SP Rupam Phukan and the Dhula Police Station Officer in-charge.

"Considering the gravity of the above allegations, the Chief Minister asked the DGP to constitute a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a thorough investigation into the incident," an official release said.

Two of the three members of the SIT shall be females.

The Chief Minister also issued instructions to concerned officials to get a house constructed for the family of the deceased under a government scheme.

He also ordered the Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner to take necessary measures for the inclusion of the family of the deceased under the Orunodoi scheme. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)