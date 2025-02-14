New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay of the Delhi High Court administered the oath to Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia as a Judge of the Delhi High Court on Friday, during a ceremony held on the high court premises.

The ceremony was attended by all sitting judges of the Delhi High Court, bar leaders, several other advocates, and family members.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 14, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, the Central government cleared the new appointments and issued a notification in this regard, following the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation from August of the previous year, which endorsed practising advocate Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia as a Judge of the Delhi High Court.

While recommending his name, the Supreme Court collegium noted that the candidate is a domain expert in the law of arbitration. The volume of cases on arbitration law requires specialized handling, particularly, in the High Court of Delhi. Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia will prove to be a value addition to the Bench of the High Court of Delhi.

Also Read | Chennai: IPS Official Suspended Over Alleged Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Him by Woman Police Constable.

Besides appearing in arbitration cases before the High Courts and the Supreme Court, Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia has extensive experience in conducting arbitrations, both domestic and international. While doing so, a practitioner has to have knowledge of other branches of law, civil procedure, evidence and commercial law.

Upon perusing the judgments in the cases which he has argued, it is apparent that Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia has conducted issues of substance before the High Courts and other Courts, including the Supreme Court. Hence, Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia is eminently fit and suitable for appointment as a Judge of the High Court of Delhi, noted the Supreme Court Collegium. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)