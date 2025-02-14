Chennai, February 14: An IPS officer serving in the Greater Chennai Traffic Police has been placed under suspension over a complaint of alleged sexual harassment against him by a woman police constable, a senior official said on Friday. The official D Magesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic North, has been suspended after the woman PC complained to the DGP. Chennai Shocker: Woman Strangled to Death by Daughter’s Boyfriend for Not Accepting Their Relationship.

The complaint has been referred to an internal complaints committee on sexual harassment for further inquiry and action, he said.

