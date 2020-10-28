By Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 28 (ANI): Condemning Bihar's Munger incident in which an 18-year-old man was shot dead, Mahagathbandan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday demanded a High Court-monitored probe in the case.

"We condemn the Munger incident. The administration says one person was killed and several injured but I don't know why police acted with such brutality. What was the Chief Minister doing? This double-engine govt definitely had a role in it. We want to ask Dy CM Sushil Modi, who gave permission to become General Dyer? We want High Court-monitored probe," said Tejashwi.

Tejashwi also demanded that the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Superintendent of Police (SP) to be removed with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also said that the Munger incident has shaken the conscience of the nation.

"This incident has shaken the conscience of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Bihar and he should dissolve the State Government," he added.

An 18-year-old man was shot dead and some people were injured in a firing incident after clashes occurred here during the immersion of Goddess Durga on Monday in Munger. (ANI)

