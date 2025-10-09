Patna (Bihar) [India], October 9 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday announced that within 20 days of the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government, it will pass a law that will ensure a government job for every household in Bihar.

The Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly announced that within 20 months, no family in Bihar will be left without a government job.

"We are announcing today that in every family in Bihar where no one currently holds a government job, a new legislation will be enacted to ensure employment. Within 20 days of forming the government, this law will be passed and within 20 months, every family without a government job will have at least one member employed in government service. Tejashwi will ensure that no household in Bihar is left without a government job," Yadav said while addressing a press conference in Patna.

The RJD leader stated that his party has conducted a survey related to the issue, emphasising that it is not a case of "jumlebaazi" (making fake promises). Yadav emphasised that he doesn't need to give proof to fulfil his promise.

"We have done studies this scientifically, and we have data of all such families on the basis of our survey. If we are making this announcement, it is my pledge that we are doing only what is possible. This is not 'jumlebaazi', we are not cheating anyone. Tejashwi does not need to give proof," he said.

He asserted that the people of the state have expectations and hopes regarding his party's roadmap and vision for Bihar ahead of the assembly elections. The RJD leader stated that he would present his broader vision for the state in a series of press briefings over the coming days.

"People have constantly had expectations and hopes about what our roadmap and vision for Bihar are -- how we plan to take the state forward. So today, we want to make a historic and transformative announcement before you all. This is the first announcement, not the last one. In the future, too, we will present our broader vision through various press conferences," Tejashwi said.

He also slammed the current Bihar government, stating that they have been neglecting the issue of employment for the past 20 years. The RJD leader stated that the BJP claimed to offer 19 lakh employment opportunities, but failed to provide any actual job openings.

"The BJP spoke of 19 lakh employment opportunities, but no actual jobs were provided. Even their finance minister had made announcements here, yet two years after forming the government, no one got a job or employment. For the last 20 years, under this "broken-down government," unemployment has been the biggest issue, but there was never any serious discussion about jobs or livelihoods," he said.

Tejashwi also mentioned that he provided five lakh government jobs during his 17-month tenure previously, slamming the government by stating that the people who used to mock his party regarding unemployment are receiving unemployment allowances.

"There's no need for Tejashwi to prove his credibility -- the results speak for themselves. In just 17 months, we worked to provide 5 lakh jobs, with appointment letters handed over for 3.5 lakh of them. Now, the same people who once mocked us are talking about giving unemployment allowances, not actual jobs," he said. (ANI)

