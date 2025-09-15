Patna (Bihar) [India], September 15 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Monday accused state's minister of Urban Development and Housing Department, Jibesh Kumar of assaulting and verbally abusing a journalist, and demanded for an FIR be registered against him.

While addressing a press conference in Patna, Yadav showed a purported video of the minister shouting at a journalist, who belongs to a backward community. Yadav alleged that the minister was on a visit to his Jale constituency, and beat up the journalist after he asked a question about the condition of the roads.

"He (Jibesh Kumar Mishra) has also been found guilty in a fake drug case. He has committed a serious crime while being a Minister, and I present the video before you. When the Minister was visiting his constituency, a journalist hailing from a backward community asked him a question about roads. The Minister beat him up and abused him," the RJD leader said.

As Yadav trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning whether the actions of the state minister are known to him ahead of his visit to Purnea or even known to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar or the deputy CMs too.

"Before 2005, such questions used to be asked. The question was just about roads, not a lowly question. Does the Chief Minister, or Prime Minister, who is coming here today, know? Does the journalist not have a mother and sister?" he said.

Further calling for an FIR to be registered against the minister, he added, "Journalists should ask, will the minister have an FIR registered against him? Will he get punished? This is all evidence."

Accusing the administration of suppressing any any action against ministers, Yadav questioned why an FIR has not been registered over the alleged incident.

"This is the BJP's culture, I have never seen a minister is giving such bad abuses to a journalist, beating up the journalist. What kind of administration is this? Is the law different for those? I would like to know from both the deputy CMs, and even PM, is the law the same or different? If it is the same, why is there no FIR?"

He also accused the police of colluding with the ministers to allow them to take bribes.

"Between the administration and ministers an understanding has been made. That you can keep on taking bribes, keep on doing wrong things, keep on beating people, but you will not be caught. The police puts poor people behind bars in name of liquor, but does the work of selling liquor themselves, while not doing any investigation on anyone. If this is the situation of a journalist, what is the situation of poor people?"

PM Modi is set to launch the National Makhana Board and inaugurate the Interim Terminal Building at New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport today.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore at Purnea. He will lay the foundation stone of 3x800 MW thermal power project at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. It will be Bihar's largest private sector investment worth Rs 25,000 crore. It is designed on ultra-super critical, low-emission technology. The project will provide dedicated power and strengthen Bihar's energy security. (ANI)

