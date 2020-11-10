By Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav has won the Hasanpur seat in Bihar assembly election 2020.

Also Read | Sitamarhi Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP's Mithilesh Kumar Wins, Elected as MLA.

Tej Pratap, who relinquished the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district, has won the Hasanpur seat in Samastipur district with an astounding 80,991 votes.

According to the Election Commission's website, Tej Pratap secured 47.27 per cent of the votes, while JDU's Raj Kumar Rai got 34.93 per cent.

Also Read | Jehanabad Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD’s Kumar Krishna Mohan Wins, Elected as MLA.

The key contest in Hasanpur Assembly was between Tej Pratap, JDU's Raj Kumar Rai and LJP's Manish Kumar.

Tej Pratap, the elder son of Lalu Prasad and Bihar's former health minister, contested in the recently concluded Assembly polls from Hasanpur assembly seat in Samastipur district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)