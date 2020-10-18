Jehanabad Vidhan Sabha seat lies in the same district. The Jehanabad Assembly constituency falls under the Jehanabad Parliamentary constituency. The seat has been an RJD stronghold for years, except for 2010 when the JDU won the seat. Voting for the Jehanabad Assembly election will take place in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on October 28. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will take place in three phases. The number of phases has been reduced due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Voting for the first phase will take place on October 28. Bihar election results will be declared on November 10. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Here is The Detailed Schedule of Phase 1 of Bihar polls

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

In Bihar election 2015, RJD's Mundrika Yadav had won the seat. In the 2020 bypolls, RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan defeated JDU's Abhiram Sharma on the seat. The candidates on the Jehanabad Assembly seat in the 2020 Bihar polls include RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan, JDU's Krishannandan Prasad Verma and BSP's Manoj Kumar Singh among others.

The battle of Bihar has intensified after the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) decided to fight alone. While Chirag Paswan has been campaigning against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the BJP remains in alliance with the JDU. It will be interesting to see how this three-pronged battle turns out in the state that is the first to go to polls amid COVID-19.

