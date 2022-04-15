Hyderabad, Apr 15 (PTI) Telangana on Friday recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,91,595 so far.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Massive Security Deployment With Other Necessary Arrangements To Be Made For Amarnath Yatra.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with nine.

A bulletin said 30 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,264.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Reacts to Mohan Bhagwat’s Statement; Says ‘Akhand Bharat When Each Person From All Castes Lives With Unity’.

The recovery rate stood at 99.45 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 12,952 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 220, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)