Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 14 (ANI): Hyderabad Police arrested two persons in raids on illegal manufacturing units producing adulterated ginger-garlic paste under unhygienic conditions in Sasthripuram and Udangadda area.

The raids were conducted near Baba Kanta, Sasthripuram and near the railway track in Udangadda, police said.

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According to the police, the accused were found using low-quality raw materials mixed with salt, hazardous chemicals like titanium dioxide, and xanthan gum powder to increase thickness and enhance colour, posing a severe threat to public health.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Aleem and Jasani Dildar Ali from Hyderabad.

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The police also seized 1800 kg of ginger-garlic paste, 2 kg of xanthan gum, 2 kg of titanium dioxide, synthetic food colour, seven packing machines, three grinding machines, and 2 weighing machines.

Cases have been registered at Mailardevpally Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.

On Thursday, police in the Mailardevpally area arrested two persons identified as Mohammed Ziyauddin and Mohammed Mazhar Ali for allegedly manufacturing and selling adulterated ginger paste from houses in Subhan Colony, Alli Nagar.

The arrests followed a police raid on March 11, after authorities received reliable information about the use of harmful ingredients in violation of food safety regulations. The individuals were operating under the names "SEVEN COOKS" and "Arjun Enterprises".

According to Police official, " On March 11, we received reliable information that a person was making ginger paste in Subhan Colony, Alli Nagar, using adulterated and harmful ingredients, in violation of the regulations, we immediately went and raided and found that a person named Mohmmed Ziyauddin age 45 years, in the name of 'SEVEN COOKS' in a house at Ali Nagar and a person named Mohammed Mazhar Ali age 47 years, in the name of 'Arjun Enterprises', without following any regulations and cleanliness, brought spoiled ginger paste in an unhygienic environment and sold it to others. They said that they were preparing a paste of Ginger by mixing chemicals and selling it to local shops in Hyderabad and various shops."

Total seized property includes 16 small drums full of ginger paste, 5 cartons of 1/2 kg ginger waste cans, 5 kg cans in 1 carton, and labels in the name of 7 Cooks - 200 labels, labelled with Block Gold Spices - 2 kg, and Xanzan Gum Powder - 1.5 kg. A total of 675 Kgs of ginger paste was seized, worth Rs 90,000. (ANI)

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