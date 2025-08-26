Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], August 26 (ANI): In a major operation, Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem District Police, in coordination with Chhattisgarh's Special Party Police and Maharashtra Police, arrested two active members of the banned CPI (Maoist) party during a vehicle check near Kothagudem Bus Stand, officials said on Monday.

The arrested individuals, Oyam Bhoody (alias Lokesh), 30, and Podiyam Raame (alias Shilpa), 25, are an Area Committee Member (ACM) and a party member, respectively. Both have been involved in violent incidents against security forces, including planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and ambushing police teams.

According to the official statement, both of them were involved in planting a 4 kg IED 150 meters from Kowande Police Station, intending to target police personnel.

Oyam Bhoodu, CPI (Maoist) ACM of the banned organisation's South Gadchiroli Division, has been part of the party since 2009 and was promoted to ACM in 2014. On May 17, 2020, he participated in an ambush in the Koparshi-Potarkathi forest area, killing SI Shubham Honmane and PC Kishore Atram.

On February 11, 2025, he opened fire on police combing teams in Mauja Fulnar forest.

He is wanted in a total of 90 criminal cases across various jurisdictions under the IPC, BNS Act, Indian Arms Act, Explosives Act, UAPA, and MH Police Act, the official statement mentioned.

Podiyam Raame, a party member and part of the organisation's South Gadchiroli Division, joined the Maoist outfit in 2018 and has been active since then.

Raame was also part of the May 17, 2020 ambush in the Koparshi-Potarkathi forest area. On February 11, she opened fire on police combing teams in Mauja Fulnar forest. She was also involved in separate attacks against police combing teams in forest regions of Gadchiroli and Dhodraj.

According to the official statement, she is involved in a total of 67 criminal cases.

Security forces have appealed to the public that due to the intensified combing and search operations by police forces in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, several Maoists have fled their base camps and are attempting to regroup in smaller groups across state borders.

"These arrests are part of a larger strategy to prevent the entry and movement of banned CPI (Maoist) members within Telangana, particularly Bhadradri Kothagudem district," the statement added.

The district police have strengthened surveillance and intelligence networks to ensure such elements are swiftly identified and neutralised.

The Superintendent of Police, Bhadrachalam, appealed to underground Maoist cadres and leaders to surrender and take advantage of the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy being offered by the Government of Telangana to rejoin society and live a peaceful life with their families.

Furthermore, the public is strongly advised not to support or assist banned CPI (Maoist) members in any way. Strict legal action will be taken against those found aiding or abetting such outlawed groups under relevant provisions of law. (ANI)

