ddy (Telangana) [India], June 22 (ANI): A 59-year-old man was found dead in a water tank under the Meerpet Police station limits in the Rangareddy district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Bandi Venkateshwar Rao.

Meerpet Police Inspector Nagaraju said, "Upon receiving information about the incident, the body of the deceased has been sent to the Osmania Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The matter is under investigation."

Sharing details the police official said, "Today, in the early morning hours, we received a 100 dial call reporting a man found dead in a water tank at Sai Prabhu Homes. We immediately reached the spot and shifted him to Vanasthalipuram General Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead."

"The deceased's body has now been shifted to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem examination. We have not received any complaint from his family members yet, and the case is still under investigation," said the police Inspector.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

