Narayanpet (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): Atleast nine people sustained injuries after a private travel bus collided with a parked lorry on the National Highway near Bondalakunta under the limits of Makthal police station in Telangana, Narayanpet district, early Thursday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 5 am, following which the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the police, five passengers sustained fracture injuries, while four others complained back pain after the collision.

"A private travel bus collided with a parked lorry on the National Highway near Bondalakunta. The accident occurred early this morning around 5 am. Five members sustained fracture injuries, and four others suffered back pain injuries. We have shifted them to the hospital, and a total of nine members are injured," said the Sub Inspector of Makthal police station.

The police added, "The case is yet to be registered."

In a separate incident on Wednesday, three people died and three others had sustained injuries after a car collided with a bus near Mall village on the border of Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts in Telangana, according to the police.

The collision had taken place around 1 am. "Three people died, and three others were injured in a collision between a car and a bus near the mall," said the Inspector of Yacharam Police Station.

He stated that the deceased had been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination and the injured were admitted to the hospital. All of the deceased and injured were occupants of the car. (ANI)

