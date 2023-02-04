Hyderabad, Feb 4 (PTI) Telangana which is not even 10 years old has become a beacon for the whole country today and the state which became a teaching point of movements during yesteryears has now become teaching and talking point for the nation with the good

governance practices, Minister KT Rama said on Saturday.

Replying to a debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address in the Assembly, Rama Rao narrated the state's achievements while slamming the NDA government at the Centre for its alleged "anti-people" policies.

"When the Centre is trying to fix meters on farmers' pumpsets and keep them away from the agriculture sector, the state government is giving free power to them and saving the farm sector," he said.

He said the BRS government has given eight lakh new agriculture connections during the past eight years.

After the formation of Telangana state in 2014, till now the government has spent Rs 1, 46,000 crore on large and medium irrigation projects.

Before the formation of the state, the expenditure on irrigation projects in 10 years was only Rs 38,405 crore and after the formation of Telangana, 74.32 lakh acres got irrigation facility," he said.

"Our aim is to irrigate another 51 lakh acres in the next three years," KTR said.

Taking a dig at the Centre, he said had the development in the country been like that of Telangana, the USD five trillion dream would have been achieved long back.

A war of words broke out between AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and KTR on the Old City development and time taken by MIM legislators.

The Speaker P Srinivas Reddy adjourned the House till Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the state government is likely to table the Budget on February 6, sources said.

