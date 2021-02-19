Hyderabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Telangana recorded 165 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total positives to over 2.97 lakh while one death pushed the toll to 1,623, the state government said on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 35, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (19) and Rangareddy and Karimnagar with 13 each, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on February 18.

The total number of cases stood at2,97,278 while the total recoveries rose to 2,93,940 with 149 patients being cured.

The state has 1,715 active cases and23,761 samples were tested on Thursday.

Cumulatively, over 84 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was nearly 2.26 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.87 per cent, while it was 97.3 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)