Hyderabad, Mar 28 (PTI):The upward trend in COVID-19 daily cases continued in Telangana with 535 fresh infections being reported taking the total overall tally to 3,06,339, the state government said on Sunday.

Three more people succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 1,688, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on March 27.

As many as 4,495 patients were undergoing treatment, it added.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporationcontinued to report the highest number of cases with 154 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (49) and Ranga Reddy districts (39).

A total of 57,942 samples were tested on March 27.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 1,00,19,096.

The bulletin said 278 people had recovered on Saturday taking the total number of recoveries to3,00,156.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state were 97.98 per cent and 0.55 per cent respectively, compared to the national average of 94.6 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said.PTI VVKSS

