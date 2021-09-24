Hyderabad, Sep 24 (PTI): The Telangana Assembly on Friday was adjourned to September 27 after the government tabled papers including annual reports of some of the PSUs in the House and paying homage to former members who passed way recently.

Various issues, including farm and water, besides law and order are expected to figure prominently in the monsoon session even as the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly would finalise the duration and agenda for the session on Friday.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said his party is keen on taking up the issue of jobs, Dalit Bandhu scheme, agri issues like remunerative prices, paddy procurement, the problem of drug abuse in the state and Krishna, Godavari river water issues.

