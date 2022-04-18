Khammam (Telangana) [India], April 18 (ANI): Tension sparked in Telangana's Khammam after BJP activist Sai Ganesh allegedly died by suicide, "unable to bear torture from police".

Ganesh was admitted to the hospital and spoke to the media where he said that after a BJP meeting, he installed a flag post in the "no objection area" and alleged police officers broke it.

He alleged that police tortured him and filed around 16 cases against him.

Ganesh said, "his self-esteem was hurt and consumed poison due to being unable to bear the torture from police."

Khammam Special Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prasanna Kumar over the telephonic conversation said that Sai Ganesh had around 9 cases in the past. In 2019, the first case was registered against him.

Since January he started participating in many activities and a rowdy sheet has been opened, the police said.

Denying the allegations put by Ganesh, police said before BJP Foundational Day on April 6, Ganesh installed a flag post and people in the locality who had objections to it had broken that.

"On April 14, Ganesh came to Police Station after drinking poison. He was shifted to Arogya hospital and from there he was again shifted to Yashoda Hospital for better treatment where he died." ACP said.

BJP workers protested while the mortal of Ganesh was being taken to his home in Khammam, he added. (ANI)

