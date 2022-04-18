Patna April 18: Following the violence in several parts of the country on Hanuman Jayanti, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday demanded a ban on all kinds of religious processions.

Manjhi said that such processions were a serious threat to the unity and integrity of the country. Madhya Pradesh: Over 150 People Booked For Disturbing Peace in Neemuch.

Check tweet:

"Following violence in several places including in Delhi over Hanuman Jayanti, the unity and integrity of the country is under huge threat. Hence, the time now has come to ban religious marches," Manjhi said in a tweet on Monday.

Manjhi' party, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), is a part of the NDA government in Bihar.

Manjhi tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in his tweet.

He said that time has come that all religious processions should be banned in the country.

Manjhi also demanded that the Delhi Police and Centre take stringent action against those involved in the Jahangiri violence.

