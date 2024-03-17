Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16 (ANI): As the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and four state assemblies on Saturday, BJP's Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha appealed to citizens to exercise their duty by casting their votes in the polls.

"We have two months; we will do very well. We will go to each house and speak to every person and request that they vote for us. We will also make them understand how important it is to vote," Latha said while speaking to the media.

She urged the citizens of Hyderabad to exercise their duty by casting their votes in the elections.

"When you vote, then the development for the next five years is dependent on you. The next five years are decided by your vote, so don't sit at home and exercise your rights," she added.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday. The counting will be held on June 4. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for Lok Sabha and four state assembly elections.

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. With the announcement of dates, the moral code of conduct comes into force immediately. (ANI)

