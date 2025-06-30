Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], June 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson NV Subhash on Monday demanded a probe into the blast at the Sigachi Pharma chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy district, which killed eight people and left 26 others injured.

The incident, which occurred in the Pasamailaram Phase 1 area between 8:15 am and 9:35 am, triggered a massive rescue operation. Officials stated that approximately 150 workers were on shift at the time, with nearly 90 present in the blast-affected area.

Speaking to ANI, NV Subhash urged the government to verify whether the factory had obtained all the necessary licenses and safety clearances.

"Around eight people have lost their lives in this mishap... The BJP extends condolences to the family members of the persons who have lost their lives. We immediately asked our party workers and leaders to go and extend all possible help so that the damage could be controlled," Subhash said.

"We also demand a thorough inquiry into whether this company had all the mandatory licenses... If any lapse is found, then we request the authorities to take immediate action against the management of the company," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the explosion at the Sigachi Pharma chemical factory. The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote, "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi."

V Satyanaryana, Inspector General, Multi Zone II, said the fire was brought under control with the help of 10 fire engines and specialised rescue teams, including the NDRF and SDF. He further added that six people died on the spot, while two succumbed to injuries during treatment at Chanda Nagar.

"A total of eight deaths, 26 injuries, and 2 or 3 people are in critical condition. Government officials are providing all necessary medical facilities. Firefighting efforts are still ongoing, and the rescue operation continues," he said.

Former Telangana Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T Harish Rao, who visited the site, claimed that 50-60 individuals may still be trapped inside the facility.

"So far, eight people have lost their lives, and 26 others have been admitted to the hospital. Approximately 50-60 people are still inside the factory, and we have yet to locate them. The rescue operation is underway," T Harish Rao told ANI.

He added, "We have demanded that the government provide Rs 1 crore to the family members of the deceased and Rs 50 lakh to the injured. The injured should be shifted to the Corporate Hospital immediately. Strict actions should be taken immediately. Skilled workers are not working here, and that is why such incidents are taking place..." (ANI)

