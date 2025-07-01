Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 1 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha visited a hospital in the Patancheru area on Tuesday and met the victims of the Sigachi Pharma chemical factory explosion.

The death toll in the Sigachi Pharma Industries explosion in Telangana's Sangareddy district rose to 34. According to officials, over a dozen workers also sustained injuries in the explosion in the Pasamailaram Phase 1 area of Telangana's Sangareddy district on Monday.

The BRS leader was seen engaging with the victims of the explosion as well as the hospital staff.

Kavitha alleged that the incident took place due to the state government's negligence and demanded that compensation of Rs 1 crore be provided to the kin of the deceased.

In a post on X, K Kavitha said, "A visit was made to console the victims injured in the explosion at the Sigachi Chemical Factory in Pashamailaram, who are receiving treatment at Dhruva Hospital in Pathancheru. It is unfortunate that such an incident occurred."

"This accident happened due to the government's negligence regarding safety measures in industries. The government should take the initiative to ensure safety in industries. A compensation of one crore rupees should be provided to the families of the deceased," said the BRS leader.

Adding further,she posted, "The government should release funds through a green channel to the hospitals providing treatment to the victims. It is not even being disclosed how many workers were working in the factory at the time of the accident. It is learned that there were also minors among the workers in the factory. The government should reveal the truth about this matter."

Earlier in the day, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased and ordered a detailed inquiry into the Sigachi Pharma Industries explosion that killed 34 people and left several others injured.

Addressing the gathering, CM Reddy said, "Rs 1 crore will be given to the deceased and Rs 10 lakh to the seriously injured, and Rs 5 lakh to the injured people. The government will take care of their medical treatment..."

He further added that the government would not only provide financial assistance but also establish new regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.

"The inquiry is going on. We will examine everything and see all the lapses and make regulations," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister announced an immediate assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the deceased's family and Rs 50,000 to the injured to cover emergency expenses.

He visited Sigachi Pharma Industries in the Sangareddy district and held a review meeting. He directed officials to submit a detailed investigation report into the cause of the blast.

While interacting with factory authorities, Chief Minister Reddy asked, "Don't conclude with assumption or general opinion. I need specific reasons for this accident. Only then can we address what happened here today."

The Chief Minister also enquired about the treatment status and hospital expenses of the injured victims. He said, "How many people are unskilled and skilled labour? Have you segregated the number of skilled and unskilled workers who died after the blast?"

Revanth Reddy emphasised that such incidents should serve as a learning point for both the government and industry stakeholders.

"We need to focus on what instructions we must give to avoid similar problems in other industries like this. There are two things we need from this: first, a detailed report, and second, accountability," he further said.

He directed the officials not to rely on earlier inspections or reports and insisted on fresh evaluations by new experts.

The Chief Minister also referred to possible compliance lapses by the industry and called for a review of past notices and penalties.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the explosion and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. (ANI)

