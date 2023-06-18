Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA Aamer Shakeel has filed a police complaint against AIMIM local councillors alleging "attempt to murder" him during a program in Bodhan town in Nizamabad district.

The police registered a case against 10 people including local councillors Althaf and Naveed.

Also Read | France: Protest Against Alpine Rail Project Turns Violent.

According to Bodhan Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kiran Kumar, on Friday as part of development activities, BRS MLA Aamer Shakeel came to the place for laying a foundation stone for a school.

"At that time, local councillors, Althaf, Naveed along with their followers attacked him. The police personnel pulled away all of them immediately and took them into custody. The MLA himself has given a complaint that they attempted to kill him. A case has been registered and FIR has been filed," said Kiran Kumar.

Also Read | Sudan: New Cease-fire After Khartoum Airstrikes Kill 17.

The ACP said that the police found that all the accused had met up the previous day, planned everything and attacked the MLA the following day.

"We have remanded the accused. We also have information that they have brought some weapons too," said Kiran Kumar.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, strongly condemning the arrest of the AIMIM councillors, the official Twitter handle of AIMIM criticised the Nizamabad police for their action.

https://twitter.com/aimim_national/status/1669888791899955201?s=20

The tweet read, "AIMIM Bodhan councillors and party workers have been booked by the police under the toughest criminal sections, including an attempt to murder. Their crime is that they asked the local TRS MLA about pending development issues. We condemn this high-handed behaviour of the Nizamabad Commissioner of Police. We thank him for not using UAPA for asking basic questions. Nizamabad CP didn't use his powers when BJP leaders used vulgar language against CM and his daughter. But asking your local MLA about development is an 'attempt to murder.' The people of Bodhan will reply to this Zulm in a few months and AIMIM will not be cowed down and will take this to the People's Court." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)