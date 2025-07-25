Hyderabad, Jul 25 (PTI) A meeting of the Telangana Cabinet, scheduled to be held on Friday, has been rescheduled to July 28.

The meeting is postponed as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and several of his cabinet colleagues are on a visit to Delhi, official sources said.

Reddy and other state leaders of the party on Thursday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and apprised them of the state government's "new movement for social justice by recommending 42 per cent OBC reservation".

The state leaders present alongside the chief minister included Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Congress Chief Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, besides party MLAs and ministers.

