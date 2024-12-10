Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 10 (ANI): Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials on the ensuing visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the state from December 17.

The Chief Secretary informed that President Murmu will be in Hyderabad from December 17 to 21 of this month as part of the sojourn visit to the city.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari instructed the officials to work in close coordination and make elaborate arrangements in a befitting manner to ensure that the visit of the President is handled effectively in a satisfactory manner.

According to an official release, the forest department officials were told to depute snake catchers and complete the task of snake catching well in advance. The CS directed that a snake-catching team should be stationed around the clock in the Rashtrapati Nilayam.

"Similarly, special teams should be deputed to deal with monkey menace in and around the RP Nilayam in coordination with GHMC. Likewise, the GHMC was directed to ensure that bee-hive catching is done well in advance," the release mentioned.

"Police department should make adequate security arrangements along with proper traffic plan. The fire department is to provide adequate firefighting arrangements and fire tenders at all the venues along with requisite staff. The health department was directed to make available the services of qualified doctors along with ancillary staff. The R&B department was told to make necessary barricading and other arrangements and to take up road repairs in coordination with GHMC and the Police department. The energy department was told to ensure uninterrupted power supply at all the venues," the release said.

DGP Jitender, Special Chief Secretary Home, Ravi Gupta, Special Chief Secretary R&B Vikas Raj, DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy, GAD Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Special Commissioner, I&PR Harish, Director Protocol Venkat Rao and other officials attended the meeting. (ANI)

