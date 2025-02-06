Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], February 6 (ANI): A 10th-class student has died allegedly by suicide by jumping from the Shaastra Global School building in Shadnagar in Rangareddy, polce said. The school management immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to the police, the incident took place at 4 pm on Wednesday. Despite immediate medical attention, Neeraj succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Also Read | Monkey Menace Turns Fatal: Man Falls From House Terrace While Trying To Rescue Wife From Monkey Attack in UP’s Bareilly, Dies.

The parents of the deceased student have alleged that their son's death was a result of torture and harassment by the school management, specifically the school principal.

The police said that they are investigating the matter and no case has been registered so far. (ANI)

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 6, 2025: Titan, Swiggy, Lemon Tree Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)