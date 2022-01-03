Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI) Telangana on Monday reported 482 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,82,971, while the death toll rose to 4,031 with one more fatality.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination for Children: Over 1.5 Lakh Teenagers Aged 15-18 Years Administered Vaccine Doses in Uttar Pradesh.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 294, followed by Ranga Reddy (55) district, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 33-Year-Old Man Killed During Drunken Brawl, 4 Others Injured.

It said 212 people recovered from the infection on Monday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,74,892.

The number of active cases was 4,048, the bulletin said.

It said 38,362 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 2,97,97,619.

The samples tested per million population were 8,00,580. PTI SJR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)