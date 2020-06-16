India News | Telangana CM Appreciates Farmers for Agreeing to Go for Regulated Cultivation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has appreciated farmers in the State for agreeing to go in for the regulated cultivation as suggested by the government and for getting ready to sow the seeds accordingly.

"The State government had proposed regulatory cultivation, wherein farmers would cultivate those crops, which have demand in the market, to make agriculture a profitable venture. For this, the CM said there is cent per cent support from the farmers in the State. Since all the farmers in the state have agreed to go in for the regulatory cultivation," said Rao.

The chief minister had instructed the officials concerned to extend Rythu Bandhu Scheme benefits to all the farming community.

He said work on agriculture has begun and farmers should not worry about the input money. The chief minister instructed every farmer and for each every acre the Rythu Bandhu amount should be deposited in their Bank accounts in a week or ten days' time.

While congratulating the entire farming community in the State for following regulatory farming, the chief minister urged them to utilize the money given under the Rythu Bandhu and step up their farming activity. The chief minister instructed officials concerned to prepare a plan for the Rabi season crops as they did for the Monsoon season.

The CM held a high-level review meeting on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan here on Regulatory farming implementation and Rythu Bandhu Scheme. Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy, Rythu Bandhu State President Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Janardhan Reddy, Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Praveen Rao, Seed Corporation MD Keshavulu, Deputy Director (Agriculture) Vijay Kumar, CMO Principal Secretary Sri S Narsing Rao, and others participated.

The chief minister reviewed the crops cultivation district-wise. He had examined all the reports sent by the Agriculture Officers from all the districts. It is found that in all the districts, crop cultivation is happening as per the instruction given by the government.

The officials stated that based on the government's instructions, already seeds were sown in 11 lakh acres. The farmers have also purchased seeds based on the suggestion given by the government on the crops to be cultivated.

The CM appreciated that the farmers are ready to implement regulatory farming policy in 1,25,45,061 Acres in the State. Since the farmers are ready for their agriculture operations, the Rythu Bandhu Scheme money should be deposited in their accounts, the CM instructed.

"Telangana Society is a mature one. The State has farmers with a lot of awareness. After the formation, the Telangana state has become one of the great Agriculture based states in the country. The government's aim is to make the future of agriculture bright and prosperous. Towards this goal, the state government suggested the regulatory farming policy. The government's desire is to make agriculture stable, institutionalized and the farmers should get assured income. For this purpose only Regulatory farming policy is suggested," said the CM.

He continued saying that the farmers in the state are ready to start cultivation for the Monsoon crops. Give Rythu Bandhu scheme benefit to them without any delay. Though the state is facing a financial crisis due to Corona, yet it decided to extend Rythu Bandhu scheme to farmers.

"The government policy under the scheme is to give Rs 10,000 per acre per year. Rs 5000 is given during the Monsoon and another Rs 5,000 in Rabi. To pay this Monsoon to the farmers' Rs 5,000 per acre, Rs 7000 Crore are needed. The state government had already transferred Rs 5,500 Crore to the Agriculture department. The Finance department officials are instructed to release another Rs 1500 Crore within a week's time. The work to deposit Rythu Bandhu Scheme money into farmers' accounts will begin soon. The money will be deposited in the farmers' bank accounts in ten to 12 days. This is proof of the government's commitment to stand by the farmers," said the CM.

The CM continued saying that Regulatory Farming policy is not meant for one crop or one season. The Regulatory Farming policy is made, with a foresight amidst the background of a revolution is taking place in the agriculture sector in Telangana State, keeping in view problems that may crop up in the future from selling Paddy and other issues, solutions for the issues with farmers' welfare as the focus. (ANI)

